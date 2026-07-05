Palacios defends Foster’s performance

Former Bafana Bafana coach and renowned development guru, Augusto Palacios has fired back at critics of his Bafana and Burnley FC protégée, Lyle Foster’s performance at the 2026 World Cup. Foster failed to make an impression in the build-up and also when he was tasked to lead Bafana’s attack in Mexico.

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