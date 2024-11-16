Broos targets South Sudan scalp to end Afcon qualifiers on high

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the team are now looking to wrap up their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group K qualifiers on a high by waltzing past South Sudan on Tuesday.

Bafana will host the South Sudanese at the Cape Town Stadium, in what will be their final game of the Afcon qualifiers. Broos’ men are currently sitting on top of the group and have qualified for the tournament, which will be staged in Morocco in December next year.

On Friday afternoon, South Africa put on a show in beating Uganda 2-0 at the Mandela National Stadium thanks to second-half goals from Thapelo Morena and Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi. It was Maswanganyi’s first international goal for Bafana.

Uganda defended well

After the game, Broos said he was delighted that his side delivered a solid performance and is hoping for a similar result at home.

“I’m very happy we won the game today, it was tough, difficult in the first half, we played too slow, there was good defence from Uganda, not many chances in the first half,” Broos said.

“We played better in the second half, we found the deep man easier, it was a problem for Uganda, we scored at the right moment, we came here to win, we came here to be first in the group, which we are, and we will try to win the game against South Sudan to stay first.

“It will not be nice if we lose that game on Tuesday, there will be a crowd [in Cape Town] so we will try to give them something nice with a win against South Sudan.

“It was important to win today, to be first in the group, nobody can say we qualified with luck – like some were saying after the defeat of Congo [vs South Sudan], we proved today, we don’t need luck, we can win games and can get 14 points, deserving to qualify for Afcon.”

