Carling Knockout to test Da Cruz’s cup-winning prowess at Chiefs

After missing out on the MTN8 early in the season, Kaizer Chiefs will have another shot at challenging for a trophy, and Fernando Da Cruz is the man who will be expected to take them to the promised land and deliver silverware.

Da Cruz attended the Carling Knockout launch this week, when his side was pitted against TS Galaxy.

The Rockets may be struggling, but as they say, a man with nothing to lose is more dangerous, and Chiefs should bear that in mind when they tackle Galaxy this weekend.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs on the back foot after losing in Zambia while Pirates register away win

Chiefs have a bittersweet cup history with Galaxy, most notably in Galaxy’s historic Nedbank Cup final triumph in 2019, when they beat the Glamour Boys 1-0 and caused one of the biggest upsets of the competition to become the first-ever NFD team to win the competition.

It goes without saying that Da Cruz is under pressure after the topsy-turvy start to their season. Chiefs have recorded five draws out of eight league matches, which is not good for a team of their calibre.

So, to make up for the uninspiring start to their campaign, Da Cruz and his charges will want to have a positive start to their Carling Knockout challenge and advance to the next round, before the big one against nemesis Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on October 31.

READ: Chiefs Fernando Da Cruz fully recovered after falling ill, looks ahead to CAF

“We have a lot of games during this month, and it will not be easy. We have the Carling Knockout Cup, and we have the Soweto derby at the end of the month. So, we start this competition now, but it can allow the team to be in a new dynamic,” Da Cruz said after the draw.

Amakhosi last won silverware with the Nedbank Cup two seasons ago, when they ended the club’s decade-long trophy drought under coach Nasreddine Nabi and double agents Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

The Glamour Boys could not defend their crown or lift any trophy last season and will be hoping things will be different under Da Cruz.

Carling Knockout Official Fixtures:

Kruger United vs AmaZulu FC; Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants; Golden Arrows vs Chippa United; Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC; Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC; Polokwane City vs Siwelele FC; Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay FC; Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy