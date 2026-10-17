Kaizer Chiefs on the back foot after losing in Zambia while Pirates register away win

Kaizer Chiefs started their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg with a 1-0 loss to Zambia’s Red Arrows at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday.

In Botswana, Orlando Pirates registered an important, 1-0 away win against Namibian champions African Stars, and they will go to the second leg at Orlando Stadium high on confidence. The Betway Premiership defending champions are campaigning in the CAF Champions League, which is regarded as Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

Amakhosi, as Chiefs is affectionately known, will have another chance to reverse the scoreline in the second leg, which will be played in Johannesburg next weekend. The first leg loss means that Amakhosi will have to go for broke at home if they are still entertaining the hopes of qualifying for the group stage of the competition.

Arrows had the better opportunities, and they could have won with a comfortable margin but they fluffed their lines. The Zambians opened the scoring via a header from Alassane Diarra following a corner.

Pirates’ match was moved to Botswana because the Namibians do not have adequate facilities. It was an impressive performance for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s boys and the away goal gives them a huge advantage ahead of the return match e’Sgodini in Soweto.

The Buccaneers will not take any chances, and they will be determined to advance to the group stage of the Champions League after they were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion by DR Congo’s Saint-Éloi Lupopo last season. Pirates are chasing their second CAF star after they won the competition way back in 1995.

Pirates scored via the boot of Bafana Bafana star player Tshepang Moremi in the 75th minute and Ouaddou was very relieved after their away victory, while Chiefs’ trainer Fernando Da Cruz is under a lot of pressure to turn the tables in the second leg.

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