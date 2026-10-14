Chiefs’ last-minute replacement of Faiz Abrahams: Here’s why it happened

Despite Kaizer Chiefs’ assistant coach, Dillon Sheppard not wanting to disclose why Faiz Abraham was pulled out of the team at the last minute against Stellenbosch, it has been discovered that the SA junior international was ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Abrahams is currently on loan at Chiefs from Stellenbosch, after joining the Soweto giants at the start of the season. Therefore, according to his loan conditions, he is not allowed to play against Stellenbosch, at least for the duration of his loan spell at Amakhosi.

The 21-year-old was initially in the team sheet ahead of their Betway Premiership encounter against Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

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However, just moments before the game, the Chiefs team handed out an updated team sheet, stating that there had been an error and Mduduzi Shabalala would replace Abrahams.

Speaking to the media during a post-match press conference on behalf of head coach Fernando Da Cruz, Sheppard said he would rather not comment on the matter.

“I don’t want to comment too much about it. I don’t really know too much, leaning up to it. Obviously, we had prepared the game with him, and then there were some issues, and we couldn’t start him,” Sheppard said.

Before the Chiefs media team called Sheppard in, journalists had to wait about 10 minutes for Da Cruz. He eventually did not pitch, amid claims that he had fallen ill and was vomiting after the disappointing 1-1 result against Stellies.

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“The coach [Da Cruz] has fallen ill. He was vomiting, so he is with the doctors, and they are checking on him,” he added.

Amakhosi will hope their coach recovers from his illness, as they face a crucial CAF Confederations Cup Second Preliminary Round away to Zambian outfit Red Arrows on Saturday afternoon.

The league result against Stellies did not do them any favour, even though they maintained their unbeaten run in the opening eight matches.

Chiefs have drawn five times and won only three games. They are nine points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, eight adrift of Orlando Pirates and five points behind third-placed AmaZulu.

So, the pressure is on Da Cruz and his troops, as their next league assignment will be against Pirates in the Soweto derby on October 31.