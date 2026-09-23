Chiefs fans up in arms over little activity during transfer open window

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are up in arms over the club’s lack, or little activity, during the transfer open window period that closed on Tuesday night.

A section of the club’s die-hard supporters took to X and other social media platforms, calling for the fans to boycott Chiefs’ matches and to also stop purchasing the club’s playing merchandise in order to send a strong message to the club bosses.

The fans were expecting the “Glamour Boys” to beef up their team with more competitive players, but they were irate when the PSL transfer window closed on September 22, without the club making extra additions in their playing personnel.

Transfer window disappointment

This season, Amakhosi have bought five players, while the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates made significant moves in acquiring quality players going into this arduous campaign. Chiefs roped in Faiz Abrahams, Adols Mtasingwa, Renaldo Leaner, Thabo Moloisane and Langelihle Phili to their squad after they released more than 10 players. The list includes Thabo Cele, Ashley Du Preez, George Matlou, Tahsreeq Morris, Given MsimangoGaston Sirino and Fiacre Ntwari to mention but a few.

READ: Jessica Motaung asks Chiefs fanbase to be calm during transfer window

In March this year, a small group of disgruntled Chiefs supporters marched to the Chiefs Village in Naturena and handed over a memorandum of demands following a string of consecutive defeats. What triggered the protest and fueled the outrage was a disappointing run of form, most notably a damaging 3–0 defeat to arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

The protesting fans called for immediate changes in the technical team, specifically demanding the removal of the current co-coaches (Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef) and the appointment of a local coach or club legend who understands PSL football. Some fans voiced support for high-profile local names like Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy.

This is what some of the Chiefs fans said on X:

iTOUCHCANDI: “Enough is enough. The only power we have left as supporters is to stay away and let them play for empty chairs. We are tired of poor decisions and empty promises and watching our once-great club become a laughingstock. No supporters, no ticket sales, no revenue, until proper decisions are taken.”

Kaizo Romano: “We are witnessing the fall of our beloved football club right in front of us in 4K.”

Jay Monokoane: “You have to be a real Kaizer Chiefs fan to understand our frustrations! There’s no peace loving, die hard supporter of Kaizer Chiefs that is happy with the current situation! Those who are happy don’t really care about the team.”

Joy Lethabo: “This is self-destruction at its highest level, and we get surprised when results don’t come. We could have done better in this transfer window, but there’s nothing management could have done about [Brandon] Petersen costing the club clear matches that we were winning. There’s also a possibility that the coach decided he is happy with his squad to challenge for everything.”

Ngcebo Vilakazi: “We have been a laughing stock for long now.”

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