iCAUR 03T REEV headed to SA with claimed 800km range

Chinese automotive brand iCAUR is expanding its South African line-up with the 03T REEV, a range-extended electric SUV scheduled to arrive locally in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Range extender aims to ease EV concerns

The newcomer will broaden the brand’s boxy SUV offering by combining battery-electric driving with a petrol-powered generator, potentially addressing one of the concerns facing electric vehicle buyers in South Africa: long-distance travel and access to charging infrastructure.

Unlike a conventional hybrid, the 03T’s turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine does not directly drive the wheels. Instead, it functions as a generator to replenish the battery, while propulsion comes from a rear-mounted electric motor producing 185kW and 300Nm. iCAUR claims the SUV will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 170km/h.

Its 33.67kWh lithium iron phosphate battery provides a claimed electric-only range of up to 190km on the NEDC testing cycle. With the petrol range extender factored in, iCAUR estimates a combined driving range of about 800km.

Designed for South African driving conditions

“Range extenders are a practical fit for South African roads,” said Shannon Gahagan, head of brand and marketing at iCAUR and OMODA & JAECOO South Africa.

“Drivers get the simplicity of charging at home during the weekly commute, plus the freedom to refill at a standard fuel station when heading out of town.”

The 03T supports 6.6kW AC charging, while DC fast charging can replenish the battery from 30% to 80% in about 20 minutes under optimal conditions. Vehicle-to-load functionality will also allow owners to power compatible external devices from the vehicle.

Rugged styling and technology-focused cabin

Measuring 4,550mm long, 1,950mm wide and 1,785mm tall, the five-seater retains the squared-off styling of its battery-electric sibling and rides on 19-inch wheels.

Inside, South African models are expected to feature a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, 9.2-inch digital instrument display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats.

Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assistance and a 540-degree camera system.

Local pricing, final specifications and the exact launch date will be announced closer to its South African introduction.