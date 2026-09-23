Manhunt launched after 11 people killed in Durban’s KwaMakhutha

Three armed men opened fire on guests at a house party in a township south of Durban on Tuesday night, killing at least 11 and injuring three, in what police said could be a gang-related incident.

A woman believed to be pregnant and 13 men were among those attending the party in the township of KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal province, police said on Wednesday in a statement on X.

“Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene and four were taken to hospital, where one of them succumbed to gunshot injuries,” they added in a statement.

The motive for the attack is not known, but police said “a feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out”.

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Some of the victims were on the radar of crime intelligence in connection with illegal activities, police said, without giving more details.

Police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects. Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has directed police to a 72-hour tracking operation in order to apprehend the suspects.

“There is no place in our communities for the senseless taking of human lives,” she said.

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Police have urged anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or leave an anonymous tip on through Crime Stop or the MySAPS app.

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