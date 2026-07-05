Sex, drugs and gangs: Cape horror unveiled

In the northern suburbs of Cape Town, a seemingly ordinary street probably conceals a criminal economy where trafficked women are being held through intimidation, debt and drug dependency. Many women who arrived believing they had secured legitimate jobs instead found themselves trapped in brothels after being recruited through informal “pop-up” employment agencies.
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- Northern Cape Town suburbs may hide a criminal network exploiting trafficked women.
- Women are held captive through intimidation, debt bondage, and drug dependency.
- Many victims were misled by fake job offers from informal "pop-up" employment agencies.
- These women often end up trapped in brothels rather than legitimate employment.
- Full details of the story are available by purchasing the Sunday World e-edition.