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Sex, drugs and gangs: Cape horror unveiled

By Sunday World
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Police seized 51 bags of mandrax tablets and five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

In the northern suburbs of Cape Town, a seemingly ordinary street probably conceals a criminal economy where trafficked women are being held through intimidation, debt and drug dependency. Many women who arrived believing they had secured legitimate jobs instead found themselves trapped in brothels after being recruited through informal “pop-up” employment agencies.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Northern Cape Town suburbs may hide a criminal network exploiting trafficked women.
  • Women are held captive through intimidation, debt bondage, and drug dependency.
  • Many victims were misled by fake job offers from informal "pop-up" employment agencies.
  • These women often end up trapped in brothels rather than legitimate employment.
  • Full details of the story are available by purchasing the Sunday World e-edition.

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