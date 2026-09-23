Continental bets on bigger tyres as SUVs and EVs drive UHP demand

Continental is expanding its ultra-high-performance tyre portfolio as larger SUVs, increasingly powerful vehicles and the growing adoption of electric drivetrains place greater demands on tyres.

The German tyre manufacturer plans to introduce more than 650 new tyre sizes globally by the end of 2027, covering both original equipment supplied to vehicle manufacturers and the replacement market. The expansion will focus on ultra-high-performance (UHP) tyres measuring 18 inches and above, including products sold under Continental and secondary brands such as Semperit and Uniroyal.

Rising demand for UHP tyres

UHP tyres have become an increasingly important part of Continental’s passenger-car business. Between 2020 and 2025, their share of global passenger-car tyre sales across the company’s brands increased from 41% to 55%. The proportion reached 70% in the Asia-Pacific region and 66% in the Americas, compared with 43% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For the Continental brand specifically, UHP tyres accounted for about 62% of global passenger-car tyre sales in 2025, up from 49% in 2020.

Addressing the SUV and electric vehicle shift

The shift comes as vehicle manufacturers increasingly offer larger and heavier models, particularly SUVs. Electric vehicles add another consideration because their battery packs increase overall vehicle weight, while electric motors can deliver substantial torque almost instantaneously. These characteristics require tyres capable of carrying heavier loads while maintaining braking performance, grip, handling, comfort and efficiency.

“With our expanded UHP portfolio, we are responding directly to the increasing demands of modern vehicles,” said Edwin Goudswaard, head of research and development for Continental’s Tires group sector.

Engineering and advanced testing

Continental said developing UHP tyres requires balancing characteristics that can sometimes conflict, including wet and dry grip, short braking distances, low rolling resistance, ride comfort and durability.

Development includes computer simulations, laboratory work and real-world testing at facilities including Continental’s Contidrom test track near Hanover, Germany, and sites in Sweden and the US. The company currently produces UHP tyres in sizes of up to 24 inches. One of its key products in the segment is the SportContact 7, available in sizes ranging from 18 to 24 inches and designed for both combustion-powered and electric performance vehicles.

Industry recognition and partnerships

Selected models from manufacturers including Audi, BMW, BYD, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Porsche, Volkswagen and Zeekr use the tyre as original equipment.

Continental said the SportContact 7 has finished among the top three in 27 of 29 international independent tyre tests since its introduction, particularly for braking and handling performance.