Kaizer Chiefs defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in an electrifying Carling Knockout semi-final played at a jam-packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Chiefs will now face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the final early in December. The Buccaneers defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-0 in the other semi-final on Saturday in Durban to book their seat in the final.

The venue for the much-anticipated Soweto derby final will be announced by the PSL at a later stage. Two seasons ago, Amakhosi defeated Pirates 2-1 in the final of the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

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At Loftus, both Chiefs and Downs were guilty of squandering numerous scoring opportunities. Chiefs’ Wandile Duba and Downs’ Iqraam Rayners were some of the culprits who could have ended the match during regulation 90 minutes. But nonetheless, it was an afternoon well-spent for both sets of supporters who sang and chanted for the whole game.

It was still deadlocked after 90 minutes, and the game went into extra time. But five minutes into extra time, super-sub Elias Mokwana found Pule Mmodi with a neat backheel, and Mmodi rifled the ball into the net, beating Sundowns goalie Ronwen Williams hands down. Chiefs were gaining momentum and were all over the Brazilians like a cheap suit.

READ: Pirates through to Carling Knockout final, eye Sundowns vs Chiefs winner

Mokwana, who was making his debut for Chiefs, announced his arrival to the Amakhosi fans when he slotted the second goal after he intercepted a poor pass from Tashreeq Matthews. Mokwana sprinted from the centre circle and rounded Williams, increasing the tally to 2-0.

In a rare moment, referee Christopher Kistoor limped off the field with an injury and was substituted by the fourth official, Buhle Jobela, who finished the game off.

As the clock ticked, Sundowns pulled one back from a looping header from Mthobi Mvala, making it 2-1. But it was too little too late as the referee blew the final whistle after the restart.

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