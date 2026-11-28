Chippa United moved level on 14 points with Kaizer Chiefs, after producing an impressive 1-0 win over the Carling Knockout Cup finalists at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The result means Chiefs remain winless in their last five league games, drawing three and losing two. Chippa, on the other hand, maintained their impressive run and recorded back-to-back wins.

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Amakhosi went into the game high in confidence after their big Carling Knockout Cup semi-final win over Mamelodi Sundowns. Elias Mokwana was rewarded for his heroics against Sundowns and got his first start, with Siphesihle Ndlovu also starting ahead of Lebohang Maboe.

READ: Mfundo Vilakazi wants Kaizer Chiefs to keep momentum going against Chilli Boys

The game was a game of two halves, with Chippa being the much better side in the first half and doing just enough to break the deadlock via Azola Matrose’s strike and put his side ahead going into the break. Amakhosi did create some opportunities, but decision-making in the final third let them down.

The Glamour Boys came out stronger in the second half, as they were looking to get an equaliser and possibly win the game, but Chippa’s resilient defence, led by Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, ensured that they shut the back door and snatched all three points at home.

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