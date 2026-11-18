South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has heaped praise on Mzansi’s Under-23 team, which has now advanced to the third round of the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers after defeating Madascar in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.

The team, formerly known as AmaGlug-Glug, vanquished the islanders with an aggregate 4-3 victory. SA won the first leg 1-0 and then recorded a 3-2 win in the second leg. The South African Under-23 squad will face Cameroon in their third round encounter in February, in a match that will serve as a qualifier for the CAF Under-23 Afcon, a tournament of eight teams that will determine the two African teams to advance to the Olympic Games.

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A brace from Quwan Plaatjies and second-half substitute Mpho Padime was enough to see South Africa over the line.

READ: PSL stars dominate SA Under-23 Olympics squad

Jordaan urges focus on long road ahead

“I just want to congratulate you, and to wish you all the best.

“Remember we said this is the beginning; the road is long and in Africa the most difficult thing to qualify for are the Olympics,” said Jordaan.

“Now we wait for the next round of fixtures but you must focus on your programme so that when we come back, and you are called again, you are ready because we want to go to the Olympics in the United States of America in 2028. Very few countries are going and you are in a position to go.

“It is an event watched by billions of people, just like the World Cup, so that is an opportunity for you to not only participate but also go further than our previous teams that were there, and it is all in your hands,” said Jordaan.

READ: SA Under-23’s star-studded generation fix their gaze on LA

Double delight for South African football

Jordaan also took time to congratulate Bafana Bafana and the South African U23 following their respective successes on the same night. The South African senior men’s national team dug deep to defeat Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi in their return fixture of the 2027 Afcon qualifiers, after a 2-all draw on Friday at Orlando Stadium.

“Bafana Bafana won in Kenya; it was a very important victory for them too because it was a very crucial game. They worked hard, scored the goals and won, and you did the same, so it is a great day for South African football and we celebrate together. Congratulations once again, and well done to all of you.”

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