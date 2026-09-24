PSL stars dominate SA Under-23 Olympics squad

An impressive number of PSL players have been called up for the SA Under-23 team that will play against Algeria in two friendly matches that will take place in Durban on Wednesday, September 30, and Saturday, October 3 2027.

The venue will be announced at a later stage.

The SA Under-23 team, formerly and fondly known as Amaglug-glug, will represent South Africa in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers and also at the tournament which will be held in Los Angeles, in the US.

The squad assembles on Sunday and will be coached by the current coach of the SA Under-20 (Amajita) coach Raymond Mdaka until further notice. Mdaka is currently in Mozambique with Amajita who are playing in the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations/Cosafa Qualifier tournament, and will be back in Mzansi on Sunday to take over the reins.

READ: Raymond Mdaka set to name strong Amajita World Cup squad

Under normal circumstances, the SA Under-23 team is coached by the Bafana Bafana assistant coach and in this instance, Bafana are in camp preparing for the 2027 Afcon qualifiers, meaning that Pitso Mosimane’s number two, Morena Ramoreboli, is not available for this SA Under-23 assignment. He will be back in charge of the team when there are no Bafana duties or a clash in schedules.

Five Orlando Pirates players were called up for national duty and a number of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs stars are part of the SA Under-23 squad. From Pirates, the likes of Camren Dansin, Mpho Phadime and Neo Rapoo are some of the up-and-coming Bucs stars that were selected.

Chiefs have Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi, Luke Baartman and Faiz Abrahams in the team. Sundowns’ duo of Kutlwano Letlhaku and Gomolemo Kekana will be mixed with the experienced Tylon Smith, goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, Asekho Tiwani and Cape Town City’s Gabriel Amato.

READ: South Africa slowly but surely becoming a gold mine for talent—once again!

The team will be vying for a spot at the 2027 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which will be hosted by Egypt. This tournament will serve as the qualifiers for the Olympic Games and the official qualification pathway for the men’s football tournament for the 2028 Olympic Games has yet to be announced.

Egypt were one of three African representatives at the last Olympic Games in 2024 and they went on to lose in the bronze medal match against Morocco. Mali completed the men’s African football contingent.

At the 2028 Olympics, matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions will be played across seven cities in the United States, with the tournament progressing from east to west before the medal matches at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

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