South Africa slowly but surely becoming a gold mine for talent ... once again!

Once upon a time, clubs across the world, Europe to be specific, came to South Africa to scout and mine for talented footballers. The likes of Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, Mbulelo Mabizela, Quinton Fortune, Aaron Mokoena, Shoes Moshoeu, and Steven Pienaar are just some of the players I can think of from the top of my head. The list is just endless.

But then, there was a huge slump between the early and mid-2000s, when clubs from abroad no longer had interest in SA players, and understandably so, because the standard had dropped drastically, especially at an international level.

Bafana Bafana was no longer qualifying for any major competitions, which ultimately meant that there was no reason for clubs abroad to even think or consider SA players, just as former national team coach Hugo Broos had suggested.

However, since the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup performance by Bafana, the wheel has turned, and several players have secured moves to top European clubs. Also, it must be mentioned that the market has opened not only for South African players but for coaches around Africa and the Gulf region.

Thapelo Maseko (FC Copenhagen)

Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko secured a move to Danish giants FC Copenhagen on a four-year deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The explosive winger announced himself to the global stage with his winning goal for Bafana against South Korea, helping the national team reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time.

The 22-year-old will now hope to follow in the footsteps of Sibusiso Zuma, who went on to conquer Danish football and is now a respected legend of Copenhagen.

Relebohile Mofokeng (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise)

Arguably the best player of his generation, Relebohile Mofokeng finally saw his dream of playing in Europe come true when Belgian outfit Royale Union SG won the race for the services of the in-demand starlet.

“I am very happy to be here. It’s a dream to play in Europe,” Mofokeng said upon his arrival in Belgium.

Mofokeng is also tied down to a four-year contract with an option to extend by Union. The 21-year-old has already settled in well at his new club and scored a winning penalty to guide Union to the Belgian Super Cup at the start of the season.

Olwethu Makhanya (Glasgow Rangers)

Olwethu Makhanya signed with Rangers on the eve of the Scottish Premiership and is already making a mark at his new club.

The Stellenbosch FC youth product is also on a long-term contract with Bongani Zungu and Dean Furman’s former club.

Makhanya is tipped to be one of the best defenders produced in SA football and is poised to play a major role in the future for Bafana.

Aden McCarthy (Sabah FK)

Aden McCarthy’s move to Sabah in Azerbaijan is probably one that many people never saw coming, but it has paid off, as the former Kaizer Chiefs defender will feature in the UEFA Champions League this season.

McCarthy played a role in helping Sabah reach the Champions League for the first time since their formation eight years ago.

Other South African players who have recently secured moves abroad include Thato Sibiya on loan to LOSC Lille from Sundowns, Jaedin Rhodes out at Austrian Bundesliga club SV Ried from Cape Town City, Sipho Mbule to Zakho SC, Patrick Maswanganyi at Al-Khaldiya SC, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Devin Titus at Maghreb of Fes in Morocco.

Shandre Campbell (K.V Kortrijk), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Yaya Sithole (CD Tondela), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United), Gift Links (AGF), Yusuf Maart (SV Ried), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Tylon Smith (QPR) and Chicago Fire duo Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane all now ply their trade in foreign lands.