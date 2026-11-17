Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Godfrey Sapula is still eating humble pie after “Banyana ba Style” were ambushed by AS FAR of Morocco in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League on Sunday.

Sapula and his team, which was unstoppable and swashbuckling in the group stage and in the semifinal, were brought back down to earth by the Moroccans with a 3-1 defeat in Ismaila in Egypt.

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For the coach, it is still a bitter pill to swallow, and he is encouraging his players to go for it one more time next season.

Said Sapula upon the team’s return to Mzansi: “We are very disappointed because we had a successful campaign in the group stage. We also had a good dominant display in the semifinal, but we really fell short in the final, losing to the defending champions, and that was a tough pill to swallow.

READ: Tshabalala: Sundowns Ladies want to dominate Africa

Looking ahead despite disappointment

“We will take the positives, taking into consideration that last year we did not go to CAF Champions League and that in 2024, we were knocked out of the group stage. We must move ahead and will not allow one loss in the final to define our season. I think that there was a lot of hard work and sacrifices building up to the final, and hopefully next season we come back stronger to win it,” Sapula added. AS FAR make history According to CAF, AS FAR became the first club to successfully defend the CAF Women’s Champions League and claim a record third African title. Imane Touriss scored twice and Hiba Youssifi added another at the Suez Canal Stadium as the Moroccan champions followed their 2025 triumph with another continental crown.

Refilwe Tholakele scored for Sundowns, but the South African side could not prevent AS FAR from moving ahead of them as the most successful team since the competition was launched in 2021.

Both clubs entered the final with two titles each, meaning Sunday’s meeting was effectively a contest to become the first three-time champions. AS FAR had previously lifted the trophy in 2022 and 2025, while Sundowns were champions in 2021 and 2023. No team had successfully retained the title in the competition’s first five editions.

How the final was won

Touriss gave AS FAR the lead in the 23rd minute before Tholakele responded two minutes later to bring Sundowns level. Youssifi restored the Moroccan side’s advantage in the 38th minute, ensuring AS FAR went into the break ahead.

Sundowns pushed for another equaliser after the interval, but Touriss struck again in the 77th minute to give the defending champions a two-goal cushion and put the match beyond the South Africans.

READ: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies chase historic third CAF Women’s Champions League title

The victory completes another impressive campaign for AS FAR, who reached the final after edging Cameroon’s Lekié Football Filles 1-0 in the semi-finals. Sundowns had arrived in the decider in formidable form, having beaten Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies 4-1 in their semi-final, with Ronnel Donnelly scoring a first-half hat-trick. Sunday’s match was also a repeat of the 2022 final, when AS FAR defeated Sundowns 4-0 in Rabat to win their first continental title.

The Moroccan side will also receive $600 000 (R10-million) prize money and qualify for the second round of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2027.

They are scheduled to face DPR Korea’s Naegohyang WFC in December 2026, with the final phase of FIFA’s competition taking place in Miami in January 2027. For Sundowns, defeat means they miss out on a third continental crown despite reaching their fourth final.

For AS FAR, however, victory confirms a new benchmark in the competition: three titles in six editions and the first successful title defence in CAF Women’s Champions League history.

CAF Women’s Champions League winners:

2026: AS FAR (Morocco)

2025: AS FAR (Morocco)

2024: TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2023: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

2022: AS FAR (Morocco)

2021: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

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