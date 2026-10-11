Downs show their killing edge in final

After delivering yet another elusive trophy for Mamelodi Sundowns last night in Durban, Miguel Cardoso has undoubtedly put himself at the top as arguably one of the best coaches the club has ever had.

And when you look at the club’s history and the names of legendary coaches who have sat on the Sundowns bench – men such as the late Ted Dumitru, Gordon Igesund, and Pitso Mosimane – Cardoso is definitely up there with them.

The Portuguese tactician first inspired Sundowns to their first CAF Champions League title last season, after 10 years of trying under coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena.

Last night at Moses Mabhida Stadium, he guided Masandawana to their first MTN8 title since 2021 and their second in 18 years.

And what a way to end the club’s hoodoo in the top eight cup competition, as he did against an Orlando Pirates side that has dominated the MTN8 for the last four years.

Who knows what could have been if Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe had pulled the trigger on Cardoso early last season, when the fans were calling for his head after a topsy-turvy period at some point.

But Motsepe, as he explained in a recent interview, stuck to his guns and supported the coach, despite the pressure he faced. His decision clearly paid off, as Don Cardoso, as the Sundowns fans call him, has delivered not one, but two elusive trophies for the club.

Even though Cardoso was feeling the heat of the match –literally, within 10 minutes, as he took off his jacket and body warmer – he eventually prevailed at full-time.

His opposite number, Abdeslam Ouaddou, took off his blazer late in the game, as his side hunted for an equaliser. But their efforts were in vain, as they fell to the sword in front of a boisterous crowd.

It was Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners’ goals that separated the teams. Mokoena opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he beat Sipho Chaine at close range.

Pirates could have levelled matters and possibly taken the game to extra time, but Ghampani Lungu missed from the spot after his penalty was saved by Ronwen Williams.

Rayners put the icing on the cake at the death, when he did what Lungu could not do, which was to convert from the penalty spot.

It must be said that this final will go down as one of the best in the history of the PSL, as the football displayed was second to none. Quality from start to finish.