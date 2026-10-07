Sundowns will ‘never be underdogs’, says Mkhulise in swipe at Pirates

Sphelele Mkhulise has taken a swipe at their MTN8 final opponents, Orlando Pirates, saying that as Sundowns they are not underdogs, as they have the best coaches and players at the club.

This is despite the odds slightly being against Sundowns, with the club last lifting the MTN8 in 2021. Since then, Pirates have been absolutely dominant and made history by winning the competition four times in a row.

The Buccaneers will be looking to do it for the fifth consecutive time and ultimately match the record of their Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, of winning the top eight competition 15 times overall.

READ: Bucs and Downs look to settle old scores in MTN8 final moment of truth

Standing against the Buccaneers is a Sundowns side that is oozing with confidence, having recently lifted an international trophy recently with the FIFA African Asian-Pacific Cup, when they beat Al Ahli Saudi.

Speaking to the media at their training base in Chloorkop on Wednesday, Mkhulise said they will never be underdogs, despite Pirates’ dominance in the competition.

“Heading into this game, I think we do have some sort of advantage and upper hand because we recently won a trophy,” Mkhulise said.

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“Mamelodi Sundowns will never be underdogs, so that alone will always give us an edge against our opponents. We have the best leadership, coaches and players in the club so we will always have an advantage.”

Mkhulise opened up about Sundowns’ shortfalls in domestic cup competitions, despite their dominance in the league the last decade.

“It is not easy to play cup games. It is not like the league because, as they say, a league is a marathon, so in cup games, teams give it their all.

“It’s not that we don’t give it our all, but we will try and give it our all this time around and hopefully win this final. It really would be special for me to add another winner’s medal and lift this trophy in my home province [KwaZulu-Natal],” he added.

The sold-out affair will be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, with the game scheduled to get underway at 6pm.