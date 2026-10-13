Downs to extend lead at the top with win over struggling Richards Bay

Fresh from being crowned the MTN8 champions, Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the league standings ahead of chasers Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns will entertain strugglers Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30pm.

Masandawana occupies the top spot, but with only one point ahead of Pirates and having played one more game. The Buccaneers will also be in action when they host TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium.

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Goss expecting a tough test from youthful Bay

Ahead of the game, Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss said they are wary of the threat Bay poses, especially because they will be fresher. However, the Bafana Bafana shotstopper said experience will get them over the line against the young and exciting Nata Rich Boyz.

“They have got a young side; they are exciting, they run, they got energy, and we know they are going to want to run at us. They are probably going to think we are tired,” Goss said.

“But I think we got the experience, and if we apply that and apply ourselves in the game, I think we can come away with difficult three points. The weekend’s game is behind us now, and we have shifted the focus to the upcoming league game.

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Sundowns switch focus back to league ambitions

“We are fully focused on the Richards Bay game, and we are not expecting an easy game. Just like in the MTN8, we want to do well in the league. We played on Saturday, and we knew we had a league game on Tuesday.

“After picking up the MTN8 trophy, we had a [training] session the next day, and we had two days to prepare for Richards Bay, but that is the life at Sundowns; we just need to keep winning as many games as possible and keep playing every third day,” Goss added.

Richards Bay are winless in their opening seven games – losing four and drawing three. They are enduring a three-game losing streak and will be desperate to avoid another defeat against a strong Sundowns side at home.