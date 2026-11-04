‘Every house has got a toilet’, says Ncikazi on alleged fallout with Ouaddou

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi may not have provided a clear response to murmurs that he had a fallout with Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, but hinted that the relationship was tainted by using a metaphor that ‘every house has got a toilet’.

In the context in which Ncikazi used it to address the fallout allegations, the current Arrows coach suggested that every club has got its issues and relationships will always get tainted, one way or the other.

But despite that, he is not willing to get into detail with regard to what led to him abruptly leaving his position as assistant coach to Ouaddou to rejoin Arrows.

READ: Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi jumps ship, heads to another PSL club

Speaking to the media after getting eliminated in the Carling Knockout Cup by Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Ncikazi said one of his principles is not to speak ill about his former employer.

“As a principle of life and a man of my age, you are not supposed to speak ill about your former employer because you will end up offending them,” Ncikazi said after the 1-0 defeat on Tuesday night.

“Equally, to my current employer, when I start talking about my former employer, I will be offending them too.

“Every house has a toilet, but as a man, you don’t have a responsibility to tell everybody about the challenges in your family.”

READ: Sundowns march on to Carling Cup semis after hard-fought win over Arrows

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“So, I am just that man that… even if there was a problem [between him and Ouaddou], you are not going to know. Because I am a man of principle, and I have a responsibility to protect the environment I work in, regardless of what happened.

“There are issues at every club that I work for, but I will not go to the public and tell what happened. As a coach, you are more like the CEO of the club, so you have got to protect it. So, I have got no comment [on what happened at Pirates], and I have got no issues.

“But in future, just know that I do not respond to such things because I respect the environments that I work in,” Ncikazi added.