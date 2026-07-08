FIFA World Cup all-time leading scorers

Last night, in a highly charged Last-16 encounter, Lionel Messi added more goals to his tally and entrenched himself at the top of the overall World Cup scoring charts in the match against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Messi grabbed one more goal to add to his tally of 21 goals in FIFA World Cups.

Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Just Fontaine (both France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Miroslav Klose, Gerd Muller (both Germany), Ronaldo (Brazil) are Harry Kane (England) are among the many greats to feature in the illustrious list of remarkable scorers in World Cup tournaments.

According to the Fifa website, Mbappe has moved ahead of the German, Klose, after four games of World Cup 2026 while Brazil legend Ronaldo stands one goal behind Klose in fourth.

Ever since its inception in 1930, the Fifa World Cup has brought together the globe’s greatest players in a celebration of the beautiful game. Before this current World Cup, Klose led the overall scoring charts, but Messi has overtaken him in first place after a hat-trick – his first in the World Cup in Argentina’s opening game against Algeria.

The Argentina great followed that with a brace in the win over Austria, and further goals in their final group game with Jordan, the epic Round of 32 encounter against Cape Verde, and the enthralling Last-16 win over Egypt.

The former Germany international is now ranked third, with Kylian Mbappe continuing his astonishing exploits at the global showpiece with a trio of braces against Senegal, Iraq and Sweden, followed by a penalty against Paraguay giving him 19 goals from a mere 19 games.

Here, Fifa lists the leading marksmen in World Cup history.

Lionel Messi – Argentina Goals: 21

World Cups: Six – 2006 (one goal), 2010 (no goals), 2014 (four goals), 2018 (one goal), 2022 (seven goals), 2026 (eight goals to date)

Matches played: 31

Kylian Mbappe – France

Goals: 19

World Cups: Three – 2018 (four goals), 2022 (eight goals), 2026 (seven goals to date)

Matches played: 19

Miroslav Klose – Germany

Goals: 16

World Cups: Four – 2002 (five goals), 2006 (five goals), 2010 (four goals), 2014 (two goals)

Matches played: 24

Ronaldo – Brazil

Goals: 15

World Cups: Four – 1994 (no goals), 1998 (four goals), 2002 (eight goals), 2006 (three goals)

Matches played: 19

Harry Kane

Goals: 14 World Cups: Three – 2018 (six goals), 2022 (two goals), 2026 (six goals to date)

Matches played: 16

Gerd Muller – West Germany

Goals: 14

World Cups: Two – 1970 (10 goals), 1974 (four goals)

Matches played: 13

Just Fontaine – France

Goals: 13

World Cups: One – 1958

Matches played: Six

Pele – Brazil

Goals: 12

World Cups: Four – 1958 (six goals), 1962 (one goal), 1966 (one goal), 1970 (four goals)

Matches played: 14

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

Goals: 11

World Cups: Six – 2006 (one goal), 2010 (one goal), 2014 (one goal), 2018 (four goals), 2022 (one goal), 2026 (three goals)

Matches played: 27

Jurgen Klinsmann – Germany

Goals: 11

World Cups: Three – 1990 (three goals), 1994 (five goals), 1998 (three goals)

Matches played: 17

Gabriel Batistuta – Argentina

Goals: 10

World Cups: Three – 1994 (four goals), 1998 (five goals), 2002 (one goal)

Matches played: 12

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content