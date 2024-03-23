Former Bafana Bafana star to launch football academy in Bloem

Former Bafana Bafana and Crystal Palace midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi is well on track in his mission to contribute to South African football, as he is set to officially launch his academy in April.

Though Dikgacoi has not been in the public domain since hanging his boots in 2018, the 39-year-old has been working tirelessly behind the scenes in establishing the Kagisho Dikgacoi Academy of Excellence.

Based in Bloemfontein, Free State

The academy, set to be based in Bloemfontein, Free State, will consist of U-10, U-13, U-15 and U-17.

Dikgacoi spoke to Sunday World in an exclusive interview on Friday. He said the main aim of the academy is to plough back to South African football. To also produce the next Hareaipha “Simba” Marumo and Teboho Mokoena from the province.

“I am excited to announce that I will finally be launching my football academy. It will be launched in Bloemfontein on the 27th of April,” Dikgacoi revealed.

“For now, we will not be housing any players and only working on weekends. This because by the time we are up and running, schools will be open.

Aim is to produce talent

“More than anything, the aim of the academy is to try to produce and expose as much talent as we possibly can in Bloem. Also nationally, and hopefully internationally too. This by offering them all the basics and technique.

“And also, we want to try and bring back that football excitement to the people of Bloem. As we all know what happened with Bloemfontein Celtics [now defunct].

“Yes, Harmony [Sports Academy] has been doing well in producing quality players in the Free State, such as Teboho Mokoena.

“Before Tebza there were the likes of Hareaipha Marumo. But we want to try and take it to a whole new level, as we are well known for producing quality players.”

Coaching badges

Dikgacoi is also working on his coaching badges, as he is currently working on completing his CAF C license. This after earning the CAF D and English FA Scouting license recently.

The former Fulham and Palace star in the English Premier League said his focus lies with grassroot development through his academy. This despite chasing his coaching qualifications on the side.

“I am currently working on my CAF C license, and I am yet to complete my UEFA B license,” he added.

“The main focus is that of being an active technical director of the academy and be involved in grassroots development as much as possible. Even though the aim is to complete every qualification that is available.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content