Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef joins Durban City

Ambitious KwaZulu-Natal club and reigning Nedbank Cup champions Durban City have appointed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef as their head for the coming 2026/27 season. At Chiefs, he worked with Cedric Kaze as co-coach last campaign, and the duo was fired by the club at the end of the season.

On Monday, City confirmed the departure of coach Pitso Dladla. Dladla departs after a defining spell, having contributed to the club’s promotion to the Betway Premiership, and later guiding the team to Nedbank Cup glory as interim coach. It was the club’s first silverware in its existence.

The 37-year-old Tunisian tactician joins City as they embark on an exciting new chapter. A holder of the CAF A Licence, Ben Youssef brings extensive coaching experience from across Africa and the Middle East.

The club says that having worked in Tunisia, Morocco, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Ben Youssef has developed a strong reputation for his tactical expertise and commitment to building competitive teams.

Reads a statement from City: “His coaching journey has seen him hold senior technical roles at AS FAR Rabat, Young Africans SC, Club Africain and Al Ahli SC. Most recently, he served within the technical team at Kaizer Chiefs, gaining valuable insight into the demands and competitive nature of the Betway Premiership.

“As Durban City FC prepares for an exciting 2026/27 campaign that includes the Betway Premiership, domestic cup competitions and the CAF Confederation Cup, Ben Youssef’s appointment reinforces the Club’s commitment to long-term stability and continued football excellence,” the statement reads further.

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia explained the club’s decision to appoint Ben Youssef.

“Khalil is a coach with strong experience, excellent technical knowledge and a clear understanding of the modern game. We believe he is the right person to lead the next phase of Durban City Football Club’s journey. Over the past two seasons we have built a strong foundation, and our focus now is to continue growing the Club both on and off the field,” said Kadodia.

“We are confident that Khalil possesses the leadership, character and football philosophy required to help us achieve our ambitions, and we are delighted to welcome him to Durban City FC. Ben Youssef expressed his excitement at joining the Club. “I am honoured to join Durban City and would like to thank the chairman, the Board of Directors and everyone at the club for the trust they have placed in me.

“This is an ambitious club with a clear vision for the future, and I am excited to begin working with the players and technical staff as we prepare for the season ahead. My focus is on building a competitive team that reflects the values and ambitions of Durban City FC,” Kadodia added.

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