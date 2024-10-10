Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi unfazed by poor start to the season

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi says that he is not losing any sleep over his club’s poor start to the Betway Premiership.

Galaxy, who were staking a claim in the Premier Soccer League, have lost all their three matches in the league so far this season.

It worries their supporters that they are lying on number 15 on the log.

They lost their opening match 1-0 against Richards Bay and then suffered a defeat at the hands of SuperSport United by the same scoreline at TUT Stadium.

At Buffalo City Stadium in East London, they lost to Chippa United 2-1 in their third match. All three matches were Galaxy’s away games.

Next weekend, they will take on Chippa in the Carling Knockout.

On October 26, they will play the Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium, under the guidance of Dan “Dance” Malesela, a former Galaxy coach.

Our turn will come

“To be honest, yes, the team did not have a good start. When these kinds of things happen, you must do a situational analysis,” said Sukazi.

“We have looked at the games that we played, and we thought we played quite well. Off course we could not score the goals, but the losses were very marginal.”

He continued: “Therefore, it tells us that not all is lost. Losses do come, whether it’s late or in the middle of the season, and in our case, they came early, and it is a cause of concern.

“The truth is that we are still the same team, and we will catch ground. Sooner, it will be our turn, and there’s no doubt about that. If we get off the mark, we will be on the upward trajectory again.”

Not in a rush to fire the coach

After fellow strugglers AmaZulu fired their coach Pablo Franco-Martin, Sukazi said they will not move quickly to make such crucial decisions regarding Sead Ramovic’s safety.

He said: “I speak to our coach every day. Our situation cannot be compared to that of AmaZulu. The only comparison is that we both lost our first three matches.

“Yes, AmaZulu sacked their coach, but it does not mean that we must do the same. We have our own house rules, philosophy, guiding principles, and a good relationship with our technical team.

“We understand where the team is going, and we just have to keep on working hard and trust our processes.

“We are fine with the players that we have — we have one of the most balanced teams in the league.”

