Hugo Broos thinks they played a good game in the loss against Mexico

After a morale-sapping 2-0 loss to co-hosts Mexico, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos bizarrely thinks that his team played a good game in last night’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match at the Azteca Stadium. This will come as a huge shock to many Bafana supporters who thought that the performance of the team was below par.

As to how Broos arrived at that conclusion is still bewildering, as the South Africans did not offer much and were outclassed by a Mexico team that is not too great and that was there for the taking. And to add salt to the wound, two Bafana players Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole and veteran midfielder Themba “Mshishi” Zwane were red-carded in the second half, meaning that they will not be available for the next group match.

As things stand, Bafana’s prospects in the competition are up in the air and no longer enterprising. The situation has turned pear-shaped for the South Africans, and even though Broos is somehow still upbeat, the result means they will have to win their last two group matches to keep their hopes at the World Cup alive.

The South Africans succumbed to the Mexicans via the two from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimines who benefitted from some shoddy defending. Quinones pounced after goalkeeper Ronwen Williams played a clumsy pass to Sithole, who failed to control the ball and the Mexican was too quick and did not hesitate to drill the ball into the net. Jiminez scored the winner after the Bafana defence was caught napping, once again.

Broos’ summary of the match was that they had a good game and they just need to work on their offensive offering in order to turn things around.

Said Broos after the match: “We’re playing ⁠at a World Cup, we’re playing against a really good team, but we played a good game. I saw a desperate Mexico. They didn’t know what to do with the ball. The organisation ​was perfect defensively.”

About his 5-3-2 formation, the Belgian said that it brought balance in the game: “For the first minutes, the pressure from Mexico was high, and after that there was balance in the game. They became desperate and did not know what to do with the ball, the two central defenders were just waiting and did not have the solution,” he added.

“There is still seven days to go until our next match, our guys are professional, and they should be able to recuperate in seven days. I don’t think that would be a problem, and I think we need a few days to get over the disappointment of today and the fatigue. By Saturday or Sunday the guys should be ready. We also have to work on our offensive play because it was not enough today.

“In tournaments, you must not think too far because anything can happen, and for us, our goals stay the same as they were a week ago. We want to survive the group stages and it’s still possible and the start was not that good, not what we expected – it is what it is.

Broos explained further that he has belief in his team but he wants them to improve offensively: “We have to try and get the points in our next two games. I believe and have confidence in my team and I knew that they were going to play a big and great game today; they were motivated to show the entire world how South Africa can play.

“Like I said, at some point, the Mexican players were sometimes desperate, they did now where to run and how to find space – if we can improve and have a better offensively, then we can be dangerous.”

Bafana’s next match is against Czechia on June 18 in Atlanta, in the USA, and afterwards, they will wrap their first-round campaign with another tricky assignment against South Korea.

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