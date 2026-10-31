It’s all systems go for the Soweto derby between Bucs and Amakhosi

The stage is set once more for the biggest fixture in the local football calendar as Orlando Pirates prepare to host rivals Kaizer Chiefs in another exciting instalment of the Soweto Derby this afternoon (Saturday).

According to the Pirates website, valuable league points are at stake once more in the Betway Premiership fixture, which takes place at FNB Stadium, with the outcome potentially having a significant bearing on the standings. Pirates are looking to reclaim pole position early in their title defence while their rivals aim to close the gap between themselves and the summit.

The stakes ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown point to another encounter not short of sparks, as has been the case in the decades-long rivalry between South Africa’s biggest sides.

Confidence will not be in short supply at both camps going into Saturday’s derby, following good cup results in midweek. Both progressed in the Carling Knockout where Pirates registered a comfortable 3-0 at home to Milford, while Chiefs produced an identical scoreline to see off TS Galaxy in the parallel fixture.

READ: Thierry Henry to attend the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium

The Soweto Derby, however, presents a clean slate, one where recent results have rarely mattered in a fixture renowned for bringing out the best in both teams.

The Buccaneers will nevertheless have plenty of reasons to approach the encounter with optimism, having carried a solid run of results into the weekend. They head into the fixture second on the Premiership standings, with an opportunity to climb to the summit should they claim maximum points on Saturday.

All these positives do not guarantee a routine outing in the highly-anticipated showdown, which pits together two of the three sides yet to taste defeat in the league this season. Pirates have had the more impressive start of the two, collecting 22 points in eight matches and now have a chance to take up a spot at the top of the standings by overcoming their fiercest rivals.

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While Chiefs have so far proven just as tough to beat, they find themselves some distance away from the top in fifth place after collecting five draws from their eight matches. They are currently searching for their first league victory since matchday five, making Saturday’s encounter an opportunity to reignite their campaign.

READ: Abdeslam Ouaddou says Pirates are ‘the favourites to win the Soweto Derby’

They could, however, draw encouragement from the venue. FNB Stadium has been a productive hunting ground in their league campaign, with two of their three victories coming at the venue. That familiarity, coupled with the occasion itself, could provide Chiefs with added motivation as they seek to topple their neighbours and close the gap on the teams above them.

Said Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou: “We have to accept this position as favourites, as champions. We must accept it but we’re playing against new management, new players. To be favourite doesn’t mean you will win. There’s new energy.”

Said Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz: “We worked well this week with the team. We are confident but we know it’s a difficult game against a big team. We come to the game with a lot of confidence. When you score three goals and don’t concede, you’ve got a lot of confidence.”

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