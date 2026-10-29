Thierry Henry to attend the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium

The Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be graced by the presence of one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game.

The Arsenal, Barcelona and France legend Thierry Henry has been invited by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) sponsors Betway, who are one of Africa’s leading online sports betting and gaming brands.

Global icon at Africa’s biggest rivalry

The Pirates and Chiefs match, which is one of the biggest in the African continent, will be played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday and sparks are expected to fly with the two teams doing well in the Betway Premiership.

The highly anticipated Betway Premiership fixture will also form part of celebrations marking 30 years of the PSL, while giving supporters the chance to get involved through Betway’s S’bonise & Win campaign.

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Fans at the heart of the celebration

As part of his visit, Henry will also meet and present the prize to the winner of Betway’s S’bonise & Win campaign, which celebrates supporters who proudly show their team spirit through their colours and regalia, with Betway account holders eligible to win up to R30 000 in cash.

His appearance comes as the PSL celebrates three decades of South African football through its ’96 – ’26 commemorative campaign, adding another layer of significance to one of the standout fixtures on the 2026/27 Betway Premiership calendar.

Jason Shield, head of sponsorship at Betway Africa, said: “The Soweto Derby represents everything that makes South African football special, the passion, the rivalry and, most importantly, the supporters who bring it to life.

“To have Thierry with us for such an important occasion, particularly as we celebrate 30 years of the PSL, makes this Derby even more memorable. Through S’bonise & Win, we also want to put the fans at the heart of the experience and celebrate the colour, energy and pride they bring to the game.”

READ: Soweto derby fans encouraged to leave cars at home and use public transport

Henry eager to experience Derby atmosphere

Henry said: “I’ve experienced some incredible football rivalries around the world, and I know how much the Soweto Derby means to supporters in South Africa. I’m excited to experience that atmosphere at FNB Stadium and to meet some of the fans who make the occasion what it is.”

As the PSL celebrates 30 years of South African football, the Soweto Derby provides the perfect stage to celebrate the fans who have been at the heart of the game throughout its history, with Betway creating memorable experiences that allow supporters to get closer to the game and feel the action.

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