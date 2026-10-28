Soweto derby fans encouraged to leave cars at home and use public transport

With public transport key ahead of this Saturday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, a number of solutions have been made available for the supporters to be safe and to have a fantastic afternoon.

For easy access to the stadium and to ensure that people reach the venue in time for the day’s festivities, patrons are encouraged to utilise public transport made available, such as park and ride, Rea Vaya, Gautrain and shuttle services to the different transport hubs at the venue.

There will be road closures and security checkpoints surrounding the FNB Stadium precinct, so fans are also encouraged to come early to avoid missing the start of the match. Fans wishing to use private transport to get to the venue are encouraged to purchase limited tickets that are still available in the designated parking areas.

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READ: 90 000 fans expected for Soweto Derby as safety plans put to the test

With the tightening of security measures for the Soweto Derby and no tickets being sold near the venue, no vehicle will be permitted to pass the road closure areas without a parking ticket and a match ticket. The public is warned against purchasing fake or complimentary tickets or arriving at the venue without a ticket.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has intervened in strengthening safety measures ahead of the much-anticipated encounter between the country’s two biggest clubs. The minister has insisted that supporters’ lives must take priority over football and entertainment.

Speaking to the media following an oversight tour of the FNB Stadium, McKenzie outlined several measures aimed at improving crowd management, stadium access and the overall matchday experience.

The minister said lessons needed to be learned from previous tragedies at South African football matches, stressing that supporters should never fear for their lives when attending a game.

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“People died in Orkney. People died at Ellis Park. People died at the Black Label Cup. We can’t go on like that,” McKenzie said.

READ: Chaos at Soweto derby blamed on fake tickets and rogue fans

SMSA issued a statement that the stadium precinct will operate as a vehicle exclusion zone on Saturday. They have explained that private vehicle access will be restricted to designated parking arrangements and that spectators are urged to use public transport and park and ride options.

Reads part of the joint statement: “The SMSA, in coordination with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Orlando Pirates, and all Event Safety and Security Planning Committee (ESSPC) role-players, issues the following Ticketing and Access Control Advisory.

“This advisory contains critical operational information relating to ticket readiness, verification locations, public Wi-Fi support, and access procedures. Compliance with these measures is essential to ensure safe, efficient and controlled entry into FNB Stadium.

1. Non-negotiable entry requirement

1.1. No valid, scannable ticket – no entry.

1.2. All tickets must:

• Be accessed via the MyTicket mobile application, MyTicket website or mobile wallet

• Display a live rotating QR code

• Be open and ready before reaching any access control point 1.3. Screenshots will not scan and will not be accepted.

2. Layered access control system

All spectators will be processed through a two-layer access control system before entry into FNB Stadium is granted.

2.1. Layer 1: Visual Ticket Check at the Venue Exclusion Zone

2.1.1. Spectators will first be subject to a visual ticket check at the venue exclusion zone before being allowed to proceed further into the precinct.

2.1.2. This layer is intended to:

• Filter spectators at the earliest possible point

• Identify persons without visible proof of ticket access

• Reduce pressure deeper into the precinct

2.2. Layer 2: Validation Scanning Area

2.2.1. Spectators will then proceed to the designated validation scanning areas, where tickets will be electronically scanned and validated.

2.2.2. At this stage:

• Ticket validity is confirmed

• Scanning issues are identified early

• Spectators experiencing issues may be directed to the nearest Verification Station 2.2.3. This layer ensures:

• Controlled physical access into the stadium

• Only validated spectators enter the venue

• Full integrity of the access control system

Road closures:

The FNB Stadium precinct will operate as a vehicle exclusion zone for the Soweto Derby on Saturday, 31 October 2026. General vehicle access will be prohibited, with entry permitted only under the parking, public transport, resident and authorised-access arrangements set out in this advisory.

The purpose is to reduce private vehicle numbers and reduce the congestion experienced at previous Derbies, when vehicles without parking arrangements placed additional pressure on access roads, pedestrian movement and emergency routes.

A match ticket alone will not allow a private vehicle through the road closures. Spectators are strongly encouraged to leave their vehicles outside the precinct and use Gautrain, Rea Vaya or the Johannesburg Stadium park-and-ride service. The match is sold out. No match tickets will be sold at the stadium. Spectators should arrive early, preferably before midday, allowing time for road controls, transport connections, and stadium admission.

Paid parking and private vehicle access

A parking ticket will be required at all road closures. Private vehicles without valid paid parking tickets will not be permitted through the road closures, except for vehicles operating under the authorised-access, resident, public transport and designated e-hailing arrangements described in this advisory.

E-hailing vehicles may use only the approved route to the Transportation Hub for drop-

With around 90 000 supporters expected at the former Fifa World Cup venue, McKenzie has turned his attention to whether the stadium can provide football fans with the same safe and orderly experience.

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