It’s not for me to say where the R2m is coming from – Biyela

Richards Bay FC chairman Sifiso Biyela says it is not his place to say where the R2-million that was gifted to Kaizer Motaung by Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza came from.

Biyela is one of three newly elected PSL executive committee (exco) members alongside Polokwane City’s Johnny Mogaladi and TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi.

In honour of his 80th birthday and contribution to South African football, Khoza presented Motaung with R2-million and a designer cake during the NSL quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The gesture has, however, raised eyebrows with some questioning where the money came from. Was it from Khoza’s pocket or the coughers of the PSL, asked some people.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the general meeting, Biyela said that he was in no position to say where the money came from.

He added that even if it came from the league, he has no problem with that, as Motaung is befitting of the gesture.

No amount of money can match his contribution

“Well, it’s not for me [to say where the money is coming from]. I can’t say where that money is coming from,” Biyela said.

“But what I know is, even if it comes from the league, he [Motaung] has served the league very well.

“He is one of the founding members of the league, looking at the time that he has spent with the league since its inception.

“There’s no amount of money that can match his contribution and his effort in changing the lives of the footballers in this country. So, he deserves it, and we really appreciate the gesture by the chairman to honour him while he’s still alive.”

Biyela said that Khoza has also rewarded him previously for helping promote Richards Bay and Thanda Royal Zulu [as CEO] to the PSL top flight.

“Some of us have been honoured by the chairman, anyway. It’s not about a Bra K [Motaung]. We also got something from the chairman’s award when he acknowledged the fact that I have promoted two teams,” Biyela said.

“So, it’s not like maybe he is or was being biased. It’s a kind of gesture that if anyone is doing something incredible in terms of adding value to football, that is what he [Khoza] will always do, to reward people for their efforts.”

The elected exco officials are:

Chairperson: Irvin Khoza (elected unopposed)

Executive Committee:

1. Dr Kaizer Motaung

2. Ms Mato Madlala

3. Mr Tim Sukazi

4. Dr Rejoice Simelane

5. Mr Sifiso Biyela

6. Mr Stanley Matthews

7. Mr Jonny Mogaladi Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content