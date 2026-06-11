‘Just chill’: Gianni Infantino responds to Somali referee US entry denial

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the media on Wednesday ahead of the opening match, where he talked about pertinent issues that were of concern before the World Cup gets underway.

Some of the matters Infantino addressed were about the Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied a US visa into America and had to fly back to Mogadishu with his dream of officiating at the World Cup in tatters.

Infantino said it was “unfortunate” that Artan was denied entry to the US and said people “should chill”.

He said Fifa cannot dictate to governments who to let into their countries, though it is working “behind the scenes”.

‘We don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth’

“We always try to make the situation as positive as possible and to find solutions,” he said. “Sometimes we manage, other times not. We don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth,” he said.

Artan, the first Somali picked to referee a World Cup, was barred entry to America at the US border. However, Artan was given a hero’s welcome when he arrived back at Mogadishu airport.

According to Al Jazeera, Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports said it was “deeply saddened” by the decision, adding that the government had made “extensive diplomatic efforts” and engaged in negotiations with US authorities, but without success.

Fifa feels credit is due for ensuring Iran’s participation

In another controversial and contentious matter, Infantino thinks that Fifa deserves credit for ensuring Iran’s participation at this year’s World Cup.

Infantino praised FIFA for working through details that allow Iran to play in the tournament at a time the US is at war with Iran. The Iranian team moved its training camp from the US to Mexico and will fly to the U.S. before matches.

“I don’t know who else would have been able to ensure, in these circumstances … Iran could come and play,” Infantino said.

Infantino claimed the tournament will be “the biggest event probably in history”.

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Somali soccer referee who was denied US entry says what happened was ‘fate’

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