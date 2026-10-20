Kaizer Chiefs hoping for some Durban luck in Confed Cup second leg

Kaizer Chiefs will leave no stone unturned in their effort to reach this season’s CAF Confederation Cup group stages after they faltered in their second preliminary round first leg against Red Arrows of Zambia last Saturday.

The match was played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, and the Zambians shocked Amakhosi with a 1-0 victory, after Allassane Diarra scored with a header from a corner kick late in the second stanza.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs on the back foot after losing in Zambia while Pirates register away win

Moses Mabhida set for a gold-and-black invasion

Chiefs opted to take the return match to Durban, and they will be hoping that their legions of fans will fill the Moses Mabhida Stadium to capacity, as it has always been the case whenever Amakhosi descend into the KwaZulu-Natal province. The match will be played on Friday night and kick-off is at 6pm.

In essence, it is not all over for the South Africans, and they will get another chance to reverse the scoreline in the return match if they are still entertaining the hopes of qualifying for the group stage of the competition. But this means that Amakhosi will have to go for broke at home.

Da Cruz calls for unity as stakes rise

Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has urged his players, club supporters, and the wider Amakhosi family to unite behind the team for this crucial encounter. The coach also encouraged the fans to rally behind the Glamour Boys and wear their Gold & Black colours in pursuit of more continental success on Friday.

READ: Chiefs’ Fernando Da Cruz fully recovered after falling ill, looks ahead to CAF

Pirates, Sundowns and Durban City fly the SA flag

Other Betway Premiership teams registered decent results in the CAF interclub competitions. Orlando Pirates pipped Namibian champions African Stars 1-0 in a match that was played in Botswana while Mamelodi Sundowns held Angola’s Wiliete SC goalless draw in Benguele. Sundowns will face the Angolans in what will be a grudge, second leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, also on Friday night.

Durban City, who are also playing the Confed Cup registered a comfortable 3-1 home victory against AS Port Louis of Mauritius. City’s return fixture has been penciled for Sunday.

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