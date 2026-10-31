Kaizer Chiefs should have killed the game in first half – Abdeslam Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou echoed the words of his opposite number Fernando Da Cruz in a post-match press conference, admitting that Kaizer Chiefs should have killed the Soweto Derby in the first half on Saturday afternoon. Chiefs ended up losing the match 2-1 to the Buccaneers at a jam-packed FNB Stadium.

Pirates started the game on the back foot, with Chiefs dominating them in the first half and posing a serious threat in front of their goals.

However, the Buccaneers grew into the game and even scored first through Yanela Mbuthuma, which ultimately led to them emerging victorious in front of a sold-out crowd.

Speaking to the media after the high-intensity game, Ouaddou said Amakhosi created better scoring chances in the opening stages of the game, but their failure to convert caught up with them in the end.

READ: Orlando Pirates win Soweto derby bragging rights after defeating rivals Kaizer Chiefs

“Kaizer Chiefs should have easily killed the game in the first half because they had clear-cut scoring opportunities early in the game. We were lucky,” Ouaddou said.

“But their not converting their chances led to us adjusting in the game, and in the second half, we killed them.”

Ouaddou went on to compliment the work done by Da Cruz and his technical team, stating that they should not be written off in the league title race, despite being 11 points adrift.

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“I think this Kaizer Chiefs technical team is doing a good job and must be given a chance to implement their philosophy and game model.

“And that is because they have a good team full of young players. So, we must not write them off in the league title race because Chiefs is a big team,” Ouaddou added.

It was Amakhosi’s first defeat in the league and they made their supporters proud with an impressive performance.