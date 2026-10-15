Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wary of Gallants threat in Carling KO cup

Mamelodi Sundowns may be involved in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round clash against Wiliete SC of Angola on Sunday, but they have a lot to think about after they were drawn against the unpredictable Marumo Gallants in the Carling knockout Cup. Gallants knocked them out of the same competition last season.

Sundowns are on a mission to wrestle all the PSL trophies away from Orlando Pirates, who won the treble last season. Sundowns have started the 2026/27 season on a high after they stole the MTN8 trophy away from the Buccaneers last Saturday. Pirates had won the Wafa-Wafa tournament for four seasons in a row.

Busy period awaits Masandawana

However, the Brazilians have a rather hectic schedule between now and Christmas recess. Besides the Betway Premiership and CAF engagements, they will play in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup and a large number of their squad members will also be involved with Bafana Bafana.

In March, Sundowns defeated Gallants 3-1 but Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso believed that win was far from convincing.

READ: Miguel Cardoso calls out PSL referees for ‘targeting’ Sundowns players

Cardoso relishing knockout challenge

“We know Marumo by the history and last year’s competition,” Cardoso spoke at the official launch of the 2026 Carling Knockout.

“This [Carling Knockout] is a prestigious tournament that every team would want to win, because of the history of the Carling brand and the appeal of the trophy. A knockout match is always a special match. There’s always a different energy.

“There’s always something that we feel, the ambience, the tension. No one likes to lose in those kind of matches. We would like to win the tournament, and we will do it. We will find the players to obviously be always with a good squad, a strong squad. The ones that will put the shirt on will have to bear the badge of Mamelodi Sundowns,” Cardoso said.

Eye on Carling glory

“This is a beautiful tournament. Carling is a brand with many, many, many years, and the trophy is so beautiful. Everybody would like to lift and put a name on the winners of this trophy,” he added.

But for now, all the attention is focused on Sunday’s CAF assignment against the tricky Angolans. The dates and venues for the Carling Knockout Last-16 round will be announced at a later stage.

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