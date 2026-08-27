Miguel Cardoso calls out PSL referees for ‘targeting’ Sundowns players

Amid growing calls for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the controversy around it, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called out PSL referees, accusing them of targeting his players since last season.

Cardoso spoke to the media at a press conference after their emphatic 5-2 win over AmaZulu FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

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“We finished the game with four yellow cards, AmaZulu with one. Against Golden Arrows, we had three; they had one – we played Marumo Gallants, we received one yellow card, and they got none,” Cardoso said.

“Against Kaizer Chiefs, we got four yellow cards each. Polokwane City game, we got two yellows each, but Polokwane should have had three yellow cards.

“It’s time to understand the goal that Brayan Leon scored in a game that finished 5-2, the referee disallowed [the] goal because the assistant was three meters behind and couldn’t make the right decision.”

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The Portuguese then took it back to last season, where he shared some of the yellow and red card statistics, suggesting that their competitors, Orlando Pirates, were not punished as harshly as they were by match officials.

“Last year we had 53 yellow cards; Pirates had 28, we had four red cards, Pirates had zero red cards. The yellow cards put players out as we go through the season, and these matches will speak for the championship [title],” he said.

“I speak for the referees: pay attention to the way you are easily targeting my players because it’s too easy to target my players. When I received my yellow card, I said it’s too easy to target my players,” Cardoso added.

“It’s not like that, it’s not like that – we play positive football, with respect. Just understand the role and the way we respect football; we’re not a bad team or bullies inside the pitch, we want to play the game.

“So, let’s hope this situation can be corrected because the yellow cards will take players out [suspended] in the future,” he added.