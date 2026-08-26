French giants Lille unveil former Sundowns youngster Thato Sibiya

LOSC Lille have officially announced the signing of young and promising South African defender Thato Sibiya from Mamelodi Sundowns FC on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old joins the club on a one-year loan (with an option to buy) and will initially be part of the reserve team.

“LOSC is delighted to be able to support the development of Thato Sibiya. We welcome him and wish him the best of luck settling into the Dogues’ reserve team,” the club said in a statement.

Reacting to the move, the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winner expressed his delight at completing a move in Europe and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to join LOSC. I am proud and happy to sign for this great club, and very excited and eager to start working. I am a dynamic and fast defender.

“I am determined to develop here and integrate as quickly as possible, starting by adapting to French life and its football.

READ: Grant Kekana speaks highly of Downs’ under-fire rising star Thato Sibiya

“Before coming, I spoke with Lebo Mothiba, who was my teammate at Mamelodi Sundowns. When I told him I had the opportunity to come here, he told me not to hesitate and to go for it. He was very happy for me and spoke very positively about the club and the city.”

Sibiya is a fast and powerful left-back with great potential. After starting his career at Panorama FC in Johannesburg, he was fully developed at Sundowns.

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It was in the yellow and blue colors of the Pretoria-based club, where former Lille player, Mothiba also plays, that Sibiya made his professional debut.

Notably, the South African U17 and U20 international played in and won the CAF Champions League last season.