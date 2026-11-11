Maswanganyi: ‘I am a Chiefs fan but only wanted to play for Pirates’

Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi has revealed that despite growing up supporting Kaizer Chiefs, his allegiance remains with Orlando Pirates, as it has always been the club he wanted to play for.

Maswanganyi was speaking to the media during an exclusive interview organised by the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Monday night.

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“I’ve always told my friends, even when I was at SuperSport United for trials, every training session, I would always tell my friends that I want to play for Pirates,” Maswanganyi said.

READ: My family was suffering: Maswanganyi opens up after shock Pirates exit

“So, it’s been my dream club… I’ve always wanted to play for Pirates. I’m a Kaizer Chiefs fan, but I always knew that playing for Pirates would be great for me in terms of how they played and watching the players they had before.

“When I went to Pirates, I told myself that that was the only club I would play for in South Africa, and that’s where I would end my football at,” he added.

The 28-year-old dribbling wizard is currently in South Africa for the Fifa International break, where he is spending time with his family after recently moving to Al-Khaldiya SC in Bahrain, in the Middle East.

READ: Wearing Pirates jersey has been a privilege: Titos farewell message to chairman Khoza

Addressing Ouaddou relationship rumours

Amongst many other things, Maswanganyi also spoke about his supposed unhealthy relationship with Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou before his abrupt departure.

“I would say my relationship with him was okay. We always spoke about what he wanted me to do, and I’ve always tried my best to do what the coach wanted. Sometimes these things happen in football,” the Bafana Bafana international said.

Media reports exaggerated tensions

“You never know what I was supposed to do to play more or get more game time. I think my relationship with him was okay. I don’t think we’ve had bad fights, as people in the media show that we’ve been fighting. We’ve been doing this and that.

“It’s never been like that with him and me. It’s always been a coach and a player trying to do our best in our jobs. Sometimes we have disagreements, and we have agreements. That’s how football works,” he added.