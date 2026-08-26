‘Wearing Pirates jersey has been a privilege’: Tito’s farewell message to chairman Khoza

New Al Khaldiya Sports Club star signing Patrick Maswanganyi has penned an emotional farewell message to his former club Orlando Pirates, following his shock move to Bahrain.

Pirates confirmed in a statement that Maswanganyi wanted a fresh start abroad, and when Al Khaldiya came knocking for his services, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

In a social media post, Tito, as the Tembisa-born dribbling wizard is fondly known, thanked chairman Irvin Khoza for granting him the opportunity to represent the club.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Orlando Pirates Football Club for the opportunity to represent this historic institution. Wearing the black and white jersey has been a privilege and a responsibility that I have never taken for granted,” Maswanganyi said.

“My time at the club has provided me with invaluable experiences, important lessons and memories that I will carry with me throughout my career. I am proud to have been part of the Orlando Pirates family.

“To the chairman [Khoza], thank you for the trust you placed in me and for giving me the opportunity to represent Orlando Pirates. Being entrusted with the responsibility of wearing these colours and representing the club is something I will always value. I am grateful for the role you have played in my development and career.”

READ: All about Tito Maswanganyi’s new club, Al-Khaldiya SC

Maswanganyi went on to thank the Buccaneer supporters for their famous ‘Weh Tito’ chant at the Orlando Stadium.

“To the supporters, thank you for your unwavering support throughout my time at the club. The songs, the chants, the nicknames, the messages, and the energy you brought to every match will always be special to me.

“Your support gave me extra motivation to represent the badge with pride every time I stepped onto the field. Thank you for welcoming me and allowing me to feel that I belonged,” he added.

The Pirates supporters also bid farewell to their former star when they displayed a big banner written ‘Thank you Patrick Tito Maswanganyi’ during their league encounter against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.

READ: Pirates make light work of Sekhukhune to go top of the table

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou also got an opportunity to wish the 28-year-old all the best out in Bahrain.

“I have huge respect for this player, the titles he won; he’s a fantastic player, a gifted player, every coach would want to have him on their team,” Ouaddou said.

“We had difficult moments last season; it took a bit of time for him to understand what I expect of him. In training, I always said the job doesn’t start in the game; it starts in training at the start of the week.

“I was not happy with how he was training, but I was happy with how he came from 24th June, fantastic behaviour, fresh in every training, full of energy every training.”

“You all saw his potential at the start of the season; it was very important; he was very important. I think if he listened to me last season, he would have been at the World Cup, definitely. Now I just want to wish him all the best for his new project,” Ouaddou added.