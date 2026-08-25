All you need to know about Tito Maswanganyi’s new club, Al-Khaldiya SC

Orlando Pirates confirmed the shock transfer of star player Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi to a lesser-known Bahrain outfit, Al-Khaldiya Sports Club, on Monday night, despite coach Abdeslam Ouaddou coming out in public to state that the dribbling wizard will be a key player for him following the departure of starlet Relebohile Mofokeng.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Bahrain Premier League side Al-Khaldiya Sports Club for the transfer of Patrick Maswanganyi,” Pirates said in a statement.

“Maswanganyi remained an important part of the technical team’s plans for the season. However, following discussions with the player and his representatives, he expressed a clear desire to pursue a new opportunity abroad.

“In recognition of his service to Pirates and his ambitions for the next chapter of his career, the club agreed not to stand in his way, and a transfer was subsequently concluded with Al-Khaldiya.”

Maswanganyi’s move to Bahrain comes as a shock to millions of Pirates supporters, as the 28-year-old becomes another key playmaker to leave the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after defending champions Mofokeng and Sipho Mbule, who both secured moves abroad.

READ: Orlando Pirates welcome four signings, confirm exit of Sipho Mbule

With several football fans still puzzled about the decision for Tito to move to Bahrain, here is what you need to know about his new club and destination.

Where is Bahrain located on the world map?

Bahrain is an island Arab country located in the Persian Gulf in West Asia, situated between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The name Bahrain means ‘two seas,’ and its capital is called Manama.

The country has a population of around 1.6 million people.

Al-Khaldiya’s history

Bahrain is not too famous for football and does not have as rich a heritage in the sport as compared to South Africa.

However, football remains the most-watched and played sport in the country, with top clubs like Al-Muharraq SC, Riffa SC, Manama Club, Al Ahli Club, and Maswanganyi’s new suitors, Al-Khaldiya Sports Club.

Al-Khaldiya is not the most successful club in the Bahraini Premier League, but has, over the recent years, featured several stars who represent the national team.

The club was established in 2020 but has already managed to win seven major trophies, including two league titles, two King’s Cups and three Super Cups.

The Lions of Bahrain, as they are fondly known, last lifted the league title in 2024 and will be hoping to repeat that feat with the signing of Maswanganyi this season.