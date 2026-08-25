Pirates make light work of Sekhukhune to go top of the table

Orlando Pirates moved to the top of the Betway Premiership standings following their impressive 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Arena on Tuesday night.

It was Boitumelo Radiopane and birthday boy Oswin Appollis who were on target for the defending champions, as they moved up to 10 points ahead of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and AmaZulu, who are all currently tied on seven points.

Amakhosi and Masandawana will have an opportunity to respond when they get into action on Wednesday night. Chiefs face Richards Bay at the Princess Magogo Stadium, while Sundowns will host AmaZulu at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

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The Buccaneers will now hope they can make it three wins in a row against Babina Noko, having already beaten them in the MTN8 semi-final first leg over the weekend. Deon Hotto’s solitary goal made the difference then, allowing Pirates to head into the second leg with an away goal advantage this coming Saturday at Orlando Arena.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was visibly animated on the touchline for the majority of the game, will be delighted that Radiopane finally got off the mark this season and will hope he carries his momentum on Saturday.

The 23-year-old striker replaced struggling Yanela Mbuthuma in the starting lineup and found the back of the net in the 36th minute to head into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Pirates extended their lead in the second half through Appollis, and Radiopane was in the thick of things, as he was unselfish and laid over an assist to help his teammate celebrate his birthday with a goal.