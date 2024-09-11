Miguel reveals what attracted him to joining Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Inacio Miguel has opened up about what led him to join the Soweto Giants, saying that the project is one of the things that attracted him to the club.

Amakhosi will open their 2024/25 Betway Premiership campaign against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday. The game will get underway at 5pm.

Miguel, 28, joined the Amakhosi from Angolan Premier Division champions Petro de Luanda last month.

He spoke to South African media for the first time at the Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday. Miguel said the Chiefs project and the challenges that have been set by the club attracted him to Naturena.

The Kaizer Chiefs project

“The Kaizer Chiefs project is the one that attracted me, even though it’s a long-term project that is going to be a process,” Miguel said.

“I have always had a good feeling about Chiefs since I started talking with the management of the club.

“Plus, [Chiefs] are a massive club with a good structure and environment. And the league is very competitive.

“Also, the goals that the club wants to achieve in the future are the ones that made me come here. So, I will try my best to ensure that the club achieves those goals.

“The club also wants to be at the top of the log this season. And I want to play a part in this challenge put upon us.”

Wants to help turn the club’s tide and fortunes

He added that despite the challenges that Chiefs faced last season, where they finished outside of the top 8. And he is motivated to help turn the tide and fortunes of the club.

“This project is very interesting. And it is not a problem for me to come to a club that has so many problems from last season. It gives me motivation to contribute to the change that is to come.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content