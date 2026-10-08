Mokoena expected to pass late fitness test and feature in MTN8 final

Despite Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso being coy over the fitness of Teboho Mokoena, the Bafana Bafana international is expected to pass his late fitness test and feature in the MTN8 final against fierce rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns and Pirates will lock horns in front of a sold-out crowd at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

The two clubs’ coaches, Abdeslam Ouaddou and Cardoso, are fine-tuning their final preparations for the showdown in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The build-up to this game has been interesting, as the media got to see both camps wrap up their preparations.

Ouaddou welcomed several players from injury back in full training this week, including Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa, Gamphani Lungu and Mohau Nkota, looking sharp and seemingly available for selection.

READ: Saleng, Cupido return for Downs ahead of MTN8 final blockbuster

Cardoso, on the other hand, had a slight concern over the injuries of Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas and Mokoena while on national duty with Bafana.

Yes, the visuals of Monnapule Saleng and Keanu Cupido in full training got the Sundowns supporters excited, but their biggest concern remains whether their marquee player, Mokoena, will be match fit on the day.

“It is important for people to know that we will not risk anything for any player. We have many challenges ahead, and today we will see the condition of the players,” Cardoso said during a media open day at their training base in Chloorkop on Wednesday.

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“They arrived yesterday [Tuesday], and we assessed them during the day. It’s the first contact that the doctors had with the players. I had a report yesterday, but let’s wait and see how they react to the work we put in with them.

READ: Bafana players yet to report for Bucs camp ahead of crucial MTN8 final

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“From there we will move, but we cannot risk anything on the players. I believe that those cases will be left until the last minute, but we can’t risk it, especially on muscle injuries like the one on Aubrey and Bathusi, in case they are not ready. I’m not saying they are not, because there are signs that the recovery was pretty good.”

From the trio, Mokoena was the only one wearing trainers and not soccer boots. The 29-year-old did not participate in the intense drills and training that required him to kick the ball, which showed how wary Cardoso is of Mokoena’s recovery, as he will need him in a final of this magnitude with stakes at their highest.

Sundowns are desperate to end their MTN8 drought, while the Buccaneers are looking to defend their crown for the fifth consecutive time.