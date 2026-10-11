Mokwena gives Mosimane his flowers for helping pave his road to success

During an exclusive interview with the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja), Pyramids coach Rulani Mokwena raved about the time he spent with his mentor Pitso Mosimane, stating that the several years he spent working with him shaped his career.

Mokwena worked with the current Bafana Bafana boss on two separate stints, starting in 2014, when he first worked as a development coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, where they dominated local football and won many trophies together, including the club’s historic maiden CAF Champions League in 2016.

“Everyone knows the level of detail, preparation and work that goes into how coach Pitso approaches his work and, of course, that rubs off on a lot of the people who work around him,” Mokwena said last week.

“I am a guy who was very privileged to spend eight years with him. And of course, in my career, I cannot thank God enough for that opportunity and for the years that I was able to be close to coach Pitso and to learn

from him.

“And if I give my salutations and my appreciation to coach Pitso, I have to give it to probably all these important parts of my career, Pirates and Sundowns … and I’ll forever be grateful for these moments. Those milestones were stepping stones in my career that have helped me to become the coach I am today.”