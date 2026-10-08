Showboating debate all about natural talent versus technical skill, says Rulani Mokwena

Pyramids FC coach Rulani Mokwena has weighed in on the ongoing debate about showboating, candidly pointing out what he perceives to be the difference between South African players and those from the rest of the continent.

Recently, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his disapproval of players dribbling and standing on top of the ball, especially during critical phases of the game. Ouaddou’s remarks got mixed reactions from current and former players.

During an exclusive interview organised by the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Thursday, Mokwena joined the discussion.

READ: Ouaddou blasts Pirates players for ‘showboating’ against La Cure Waves

Mokwena described SA players as unique and naturally gifted, while other players from other countries, particularly in North Africa, are more technically gifted.

“There is a big difference between South African football and leagues like in Algeria, Morocco or Egypt, where they have great academies, education, and a lot of investments regarding the resources that they put into their youth development,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena speaks from a position of having been one of the few people who had the privilege of coaching at all levels – amateur, development, senior, and international level.

“What you find with South African players, and maybe it could be from a DNA perspective, is that they have this innate ability to control the ball in different ways, different textures, passing the ball with the outside, the inside, at different heights, speeds.

“They can dribble at different speeds, accelerate with the ball, pass, combine, and find different solutions technically, and maybe that is because of the passion for the game and how we play on the streets,” Mokwena added.

READ: Pirates Mpho ‘Phopho’ Padime says his diski showboating ‘just happens’

He explained how this was different from other countries’ players.

“But what you find in North Africa are players with technique, and that, for me, is being able to do the right thing and apply it at the right time. And you find that a lot because most of the players were developed at clubs like Monaco and Lille in France, and then they come back when they can’t make it into the top leagues, but they come back with that experience,” he added.

Mokwena is currently enjoying a good start in Egypt with Pyramids, having won all five of his opening league games and on top with 15 points.

The 39-year-old also guided his side to a 3-2 win over Canal in the Egyptian League Cup on Wednesday night.

Mokwena and his side will now turn their focus to their CAF Champions League second preliminary round encounter away to South Sudan outfit El-Merreikh on October 24.