Soccer

Mokwena on guard as Sundowns face Team of Choice

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 20: Rhulani Mokwena (coach) of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between NB La Masia and Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium on February 20, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Having already missed out in two domestic cup competitions in the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, Rulani Mokwena and his Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut will undeniably be more than eager to advance to the next stage of the Nedbank Cup and ultimately go all the way to win it.

But standing in their way is Maritzburg United, a side that has more than enough data about Sundowns, having played against them in the premiership for several years before being relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship in the National First Division last season.

The Team of Choice, as Maritzburg United are affectionately known, will be up in arms when they tackle the reigning DStv Premiership champions in the last Nedbank Cup round of 16 encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville this evening at 6pm.

