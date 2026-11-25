The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has lodged an appeal and is pursuing legal action against the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which made a ruling on Tuesday to restore Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Despite the setback, Morocco made it clear that the case is far from over.

How the dispute reached CAS

In January, Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time. In April CAF judicial bodies listened to Morocco’s protest and awarded them the trophy and the status as the 2025 African champions. The CAF-appointed appeals committee awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by default. After the announcement, Senegal followed the legal route and lodged an appeal and escalated the dispute to the sport’s highest court, CAS. Play advert Morocco questions arbitration process The Moroccans are casting doubts over the legitimacy of the ruling, and they say that they are concerned over alleged contact between CAS arbitrator and Senegalese football chief before ruling was made.

READ: Senegal shatter Moroccan hearts to be crowned 2025 Afcon champs

In a statement, the Moroccan federation alleged that German CAS arbitrator Ulrich Haas had communicated with Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) President Abdoulaye Fall 48 hours before the ruling, raising concerns about the integrity of the arbitration proceedings.

Haas was one of three arbitrators on the CAS panel that heard Senegal’s appeal against CAF decision to award the title to Morocco.

Alleged contact denied

It is also reported that earlier Tuesday, Morocco sought to delay the announcement of the ruling over the alleged phone call. Members of the Senegalese Football Federation denied that there was a phone call conversation that took place.

READ: Senegal reinstated as 2025 AFCON champions by Court of Arbitration for Sports

Morocco cites FIFA and IFAB guidance

The North Africans also claimed that the CAS decision overlooked positions recently clarified by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee’s permission and the disciplinary sanctions that can arise from such actions.

“Accordingly, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirms its determination to pursue all legal avenues available to challenge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” the statement read.

Senegal welcomes verdict

The Senegalese federation said it welcomed the ruling with “deep satisfaction.”

“Far from consecrating the pre-eminence of one party over another, this decision affirms above all the triumph of sporting fairness and recalls a cardinal principle: the truth of a match is established exclusively on the field, under the protection of sports law,” the federation said in its statement.

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