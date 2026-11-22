Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has sent shock waves across the country after he accused the Bafana Bafana set-up of giving his players beers while they were in camp for their two-legged encounters against Kenya in this past Fifa calendar week.

Ouaddou was speaking after Pirates booked their spot in the Carling Knockout final with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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In what has shocked many supporters, Ouaddou fired a salvo at the way the national team handled his players. He first voiced concern as to how his players were not fielded, in both Bafana Bafana and SA Under-23 who played against Madagascar in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers in Atteridgeville.

The Buccaneers had five players in coach Pitso Mosimane’s team with Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, and Thalente Mbatha all getting some game time. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and Lebone Seema did not get any minutes on the field in both fixtures.

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In the SA Under-23 camp, head coach Raymond Mdaka called up Pirates trio Camren Dansin, Mpho Padime, and Simphiwe Selepe, but only Padime saw action and this left Ouaddou fuming.

Of the Pirates players that were with the Bafana squad, Chaine, Seema and wing-back Tshepang Moremi all started against Stellies yesterday (Saturday). Midfielder Thalente Mbatha and forward Oswin Appollis, however, were not in the match-day squad.

“Unfortunately, we have been working with nearly nine to 10 players, regular players. When I see that half of these players went to different national teams and they don’t have game time, sometimes it is difficult for the coach because you are not working properly,” Ouaddou was quoted midweek before the Stellies game.

And after his side laboured to victory against Stellies, Ouaddou could not contain his frustration and anger at the way his players were managed.

“I tried to find a competitive line-up, unfortunately I received some of my players not in a good state, because I gave them my players in a good state – and I’d like to receive my players in a good state,” he said on SABC Sport during post-match interview.

“Unfortunately some coaches are working for themselves, but we are not working together, we have to be aligned about that. You cannot give something to drink (beer) to the players and I receive them in a bad state, it’s not fair. The things that they are giving is beers.

READ: Orlando Pirates show cup pedigree after sailing into Carling Knockout final

“When players play three days after semi-final, Can we give beers to the players? One is beer is fine but giving bottles to players is not good. They gave the players 10 beers. Are they tyring to destabilise Pirates?

“A lot of things are going on. I have to protect my players, we have to be very careful because Pirates are doing well. We won the treble last season after many years and a lot things are coming around, so I have to protect my players and destabilisation comes from everywhere,” he added.

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