Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has finally broken his silence over the recent remarks by Orlando Pirates mentor Abdeslam Ouadou, who accused the national team of giving his players 10 beers during camp.

“You cannot give something to drink (beer) to the players, and I receive them in a bad state; it’s not fair. The things that they are giving are beers,” Ouaddou said in his recent interview last Saturday.

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“When players play three days after the semifinal, can we give beers to the players? One beer is fine, but giving bottles to players is not good. They gave the players 10 beers. Are they trying to destabilise Pirates? A lot of things are going on. I must protect my players,” he added.

Bafana coach Mosimane has since broken his silence on the serious allegations against him, saying if he responds, it will be through the SA Football Association (Safa).

READ: Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou accuses national team of giving his players beers

“I will leave it to the federation. If I must respond, I’ll do so via the federation,” Mosimane said after handing over a signed Bafana jersey to the Clinix Health Group in Hyde Park on Friday.

“Because I must observe protocol and not just be reckless about such things. We also need to understand… What if what the coach is alleging is true? So, we must address that as to why I bought 10 bottles of beer,” Mosimane sarcastically continued.

“So, we need to talk about those things and respect the institutions involved, because there are also a lot of stakeholders involved that can be affected by these allegations, especially if we are reckless.

“So, I will just stay away and wait for the federation to say whether there is a formal document that has been sent to them regarding this matter to discuss it, and we will talk, because we are not hiding.”

Mosimane then confirmed that he, alongside Safa, has started planning to meet with all the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches as soon as possible.

“We have started the process of going to the clubs to meet the coaches, because I think those are the best platforms to talk about such things.

READ: Siyasanga Monoalibe | Ouaddou’s 10 beers claims threaten to cause division in Bafana

“So, we are going to meet and talk with all the clubs and even show them what we do and how we do things in the national team, because everything is on record.

“At the end of the day, we are in the hands of the clubs, because I don’t have players and rely on the clubs to provide me with the players I need.

“Because if I don’t have a relationship with clubs, I will be in trouble because I really rely on them. So, I must be very cautious because I am a national team coach. How I respond to and handle such matters is very important,” Mosimane added.

It is yet to be seen or known when Mosimane will schedule a meeting with the PSL coaches, particularly with Ouaddou, who has already expressed his desire to meet with the three-time CAF Champions League and well-travelled coach.

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