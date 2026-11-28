Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has kept the door open for former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau to return to the national team, on condition that he makes a full return and starts performing.

Tau has been reported to be currently training with his former side, Sundowns, as a form of regaining fitness and possibly making the deal permanent, on condition that he sharpens and adds value to coach Miguel Cardoso’s team.

Play advert

The 32-year-old has been without a club since May this year, after parting ways with Vietnamese side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC. Since then, Tau has been training on his own before eventually linking up with the Sundowns squad recently.

READ: Pitso Mosimane breaks silence on ’10 beers’ allegation by Abdeslam Ouaddou

Speaking to the media at the Bafana jersey handover to the Clinix Health Group in Hyde Park on Friday, Mosimane, who has a close relationship with Tau, having worked with him at Sundowns and Al Ahly, said he believes his former talisman has what it takes to bounce back stronger.

“One thing that I can guarantee you is that I know Percy Tau has a strong mentality, and I know he is a hard trainer. His body will be able to take the standard and demands of the PSL. I know that,” Mosimane responded to Sunday World.

“I can’t really open up about his absence in the game, and I can’t also say whether he will have an immediate impact at Sundowns, because he will be competing against Brayan Leon, the Colombian, Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba. But he must do what he has to do.

READ: Percy Tau joins Njabulo Blom at Vietnamese club Nam Dinh FC

“Percy Tau is a top player and a brave boy. But I am not sure at this point in time about his condition because he has been away a little bit. But at least Sundowns is helping to strengthen him, and we will wait and see what happens.

“If he starts playing, scores goals, and does well, then he will be back in the national team. How you perform determines your place in the national team, so if he is good, he must come and play,” Mosimane added.

It is yet to be seen if Masandawana will take a chance on Tau and offer him a contract, but as things stand and with Leon set to be on the sidelines for several months due to injury, the former Brighton star may just be a breath of fresh air and a positive addition to Cardoso’s squad.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.