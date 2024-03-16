Radebe equipping himself to fulfill his Safa presidential dream

Bafana Bafana and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe says he is working tirelessly behind the scenes to equip himself in his quest to fulfil his long-time dream of serving as the SA Football Association (Safa) president one day.

Publicly declared his ambitions

Radebe, 54, has been one of the few former players who have been vocal about the drastic change that needs to happen at the embattled Danny Jordaan-led association. He publicly declared his presidential ambitions.

Last year, Safa Johannesburg president Phil Mogodi told Sunday World about Radebe’s ambitions. He said the only way for him to boost his presidential ambitions is to go to the structures. Mogodi added that he must serve the association in one of the 52 regions.

Radebe spoke to the media at the “No Lays No Game UEFA Champions League” event at the Discovery Park Soccer Club on Tuesday. He said he is well on track to prepare himself for the leadership position at Safa. When the opportunity presents itself, he will be ready, he said.

Equipping himself for the role in future

“Absolutely, I am equipping myself and there are a lot of people that I’m talking to that are helping me with the right and relevant information. That will assist me to be ready one day,” Radebe said.

“I don’t have that attitude of telling myself that I know what to do or know better because I’m Lucas and all of that.

“Yes, some of the issues [happening at Safa] I think that they are personal. But to be honest, we should be going there. We should be working towards bringing people closer together.

“Because for me, the most important thing is leaving a legacy more than anything else, and bringing progress to our football.

Succession plan

“And how you do that is by identifying people within the structure. Bringing them closer and working on a succession plan with them.”

Rhoo, as Radebe is fondly known, went on to emphasise the need to have young leaders at Safa. He said personal vendettas should be put aside.

“Instead of bringing personal issues, of which I think is absolutely wrong,” he added.

“The reality is that things have changes in life, there are young presidents now with different ideas.

“So why can’t we change as well? Change is good and I think footballers with know-how should be involved in the game at that level.”

Safa offices raided amid fraud and theft allegations

Last week, Safa House was raided by the hawks, where they seized laptops and hard drives.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the warrants were prompted by allegations of fraud and theft. He said these amount to R1.3-million. Jordaan is accused of using Safa resources for his personal gain.

