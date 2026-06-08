‘Rele Mofokeng can be best player ever’ – Steven Pienaar

Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar does not doubt that Orlando Pirates star player Relebohile Mofokeng has the attributes to become one of the best players South Africa has ever produced.

Pienaar is in Mexico as part of the Bafana Bafana 2010 legends who played against Mexico 2010 legends in an exhibition match at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca on Sunday. The SA legends may have been hammered 5-2 by their Mexican counterparts, but the event was an entertaining affair for sentimental football followers.

Mofokeng is also in Mexico, and South Africa will put its hopes on the tiny shoulders of the 21-year-old from Sharpeville. Mofokeng is also in line to scoop major accolades at the PSL season awards after he had a fantastic campaign that resulted in the Buccaneers winning the league title after a 14-year drought.

In his glittering career, Pienaar, who played for Ajax Amsterdam, Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, among others, has high hopes for the SA midfield sensation.

Mofokeng special and must be protected

“Rele has all the attributes to become one of the best players in South Africa, he is a special player and as a country, we have to protect him and not put too much pressure on him,” said Pienaar.

“We have to be careful how we treat him and not overload him with compliments, saying that he is a star player because that can also affect him. He has a very good opportunity here at the World Cup to showcase his stuff and to play at the highest level. We have to be patient with him. Yes, there is always pressure when you are a footballer, and I also experienced the same – you have to deal with the pressure.

“But then again, a lot of young players are also shining in the world – this is a moment for him. We must unleash him, he is fearless, and he must just get out there and play football,” added the Westbury-born Pienaar.

After retiring, Pienaar ventured into coaching and began coaching at Dutch amateur club SV Robinhood. He later joined Ajax Amsterdam, a club that groomed him and introduced him to international football. Pienaar and Mofokeng are both products of the Essellen Park School of Excellence, a development academy that has been a conveyor belt of talent for South Africa.

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